Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least two people are dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis County neighborhood early Friday morning. The incident happened in the 6600 Block of Parker Road between Black Jack and Spanish Lake at around 1:21 a.m. St. Louis County police responded to a call for service for a house fire. Officers said when they arrived they found a house on fire and a person outside of the home dead. The person had injuries consistent with the fire. Crews later found another victim dead. Four others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages and genders of the victims are unknown at this time.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO