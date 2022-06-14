Man rushed to hospital after shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS — Police said a vehicle overturned after hitting a pedestrian in north St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood Friday night. The vehicle struck a woman around 8:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least two people are dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis County neighborhood early Friday morning. The incident happened in the 6600 Block of Parker Road between Black Jack and Spanish Lake at around 1:21 a.m. St. Louis County police responded to a call for service for a house fire. Officers said when they arrived they found a house on fire and a person outside of the home dead. The person had injuries consistent with the fire. Crews later found another victim dead. Four others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages and genders of the victims are unknown at this time.
ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle just after 8:30 Friday night in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. According to St. Louis Metro police, a 69-year-old woman driving a vehicle southbound on Shreve Avenue sideswiped a parked car and the 61-year-old woman who was standing at the driver's door of the parked car.
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes in the 2019 shooting death of a suburban St. Louis police officer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a St. Louis County jury on Friday rejected the self-defense claim by Bonette K. Meeks in the death of Officer Michael Langsdorf. The shooting happened in June 2019 at a food market in Wellston. Meeks will be sentenced in September.
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis officer helped remove two kids who were left inside a hot car earlier this week. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened Thursday, but did not disclose the location. A concerned citizen call police when they noticed two kids inside the car. After an officer removed the children, they received treatment from emergency crews.
ST. LOUIS — Police said a 50-year-old man was shot in the arm in north St. Louis Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Algernon Street, near O’Fallon Park. The victim is conscious and breathing. No further details were released. FOX...
BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion near St. Louis early Friday that killed two people and critically injured several other people might have been caused by explosives used to make fireworks. The explosion at around 1:20 a.m. destroyed a home near the town of Black...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Numerous victims were robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park Thursday. The incident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Ave. and School St. Reports say two men in a silver-colored Pontiac approached seven victims with guns and ordered them to get on the ground.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7600 block of Hazelcrest. Officers were called to an apartment building at around 3:00 am today. They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to provide “lifesaving efforts” but the victim succumbed to his injuries. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of taking a woman hostage and getting into a standoff with police in Lincoln County. Justin Linson, of Silex, Mo., is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and first-degree sexual misconduct. Around 3:45 p.m. Friday,...
A Barnhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21 north of Old Orchard Road on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Zachary Hampton was driving a 2009 Honda, lost control, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway. Hampton was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 8 o’clock Thursday night.
ST. PETERS, Mo. — "It's pretty hard to realize," said 11th-grader Will McNally. "It's actually shocking," said ninth-grader Gabe Davidson. It's a tough time for students at Fort Zumwalt North High School. On Thursday, they learned two of their classmates, 16-year-old Wyatt Manlove and 16-year-old Omarion "Mari" Thomas were...
A police officer from South Roxana was injured while trying to arrest a suspect earlier this week. Police Chief Bob Coles issued a statement on the incident from Tuesday afternoon when an officer was responding to a theft complaint and to serve a warrant out of the county. Officer Chralene...
