ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Dakota Dozier: Carted off field

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dozier (undisclosed) was carted off the field at minicamp Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jaquiski Tartt: Catches on with Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed Tartt to a one-year deal. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tartt figures to compete with Marcus Epps for a starting starting safety role alongside Anthony Harris. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles in 14 games with the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Means on Friday. Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ben Niemann: Inks deal with Chiefs

Niemann signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Niemann tried out for Arizona during minicamp this past week as the team looks to add additional depth on defense and special teams. The 2018 undrafted free agent recorded 57 tackles, one pass defended and one interception over 17 games with five starts in Kansas City last season. Niemann also played at least 245 special-teams snaps during each of his first four seasons with the Chiefs and should serve as a solid depth linebacker alongside Nick Vigil and Tanner Vallejo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2022: Christian McCaffrey plummets with injury concerns, Jonathan Taylor soars

Rumor has it NFL running backs don't matter, but I suppose that logic depends upon which ones you're talking about, because they're not all created equal. For when it comes to assessing the best in the NFL at the position, you're hard-pressed to keep that argument going, knowing full well not everyone can do what they do, when/if given the chance. It's the reason the Dallas Cowboys awarded Ezekiel Elliott a historic contract not so long ago, and why you then saw Christian McCaffrey financially blow the roof off -- with Derrick Henry likely resetting the market in the near future.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Athletic#The Chicago Tribune
CBS Sports

Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back on field during OTAs

Davis-Gaither (foot) was fully cleared to practice ahead of OTAs, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports. Davis-Gaither had a strong start to the 2021 season but required foot surgery after sustaining an injury in Week 9. Now that he's back to full health, the 24-year-old should have a chance to carve out playing time alongside Logan Wilson (undisclosed) in the Bengals' defense. Prior to his injury in 2022, Davis-Gaither tallied 28 tackles (21 solo), three pass defenses and a forced fumble over nine games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Exits Thursday's matchup

Bichette exited Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a right leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Bichette went 1-for-3 to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the eighth inning. However, he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. The 24-year-old isn't expected to miss time, but the Blue Jays will see how he feels Friday before determining his status for the series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Dealing with renewed discomfort

Lowe (back) recently experienced discomfort while taking swings and will be shut down until at least Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 27-year-old recently resumed baseball activities after being shut down for three weeks due to a stress reaction in his lower back, but he's now feeling some discomfort. It's not believed to be a serious concern, though Lowe's rehab program will be put on hold for a few days to see how the injury responds to rest.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Earns his third ring

Looney produced zero points (0-2 FG), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 victory over Boston in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Looney's Game 6 stat line does not reflect the impact and growth he displayed throughout this season. Playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, Looney became a continuously more versatile defender and well-rounded presence. He's now an unrestricted free agent with a high likelihood of returning to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL

Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Given that Haniger hasn't played since April 29 and wasn't expected to return until July, this doesn't change anything about his timeline. Haniger resumed hitting in the batting cage June 8 and remains limited to light baseball activities at this stage of his recovery from a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Throws Saturday

Ashby (forearm) performed well during a throwing session Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Ashby exited Thursday's start against the Mets as a precautionary measure due to left forearm tightness, but he's downplayed the severity of the issue in recent days. He said Friday that he expects to make his next turn through the rotation, and he was able to ramp up his intensity during Saturday's throwing session. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that the left-hander remains day-to-day for now, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Not starting Thursday

Kim will sit Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim went 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 19-5 win and now owns a 1.057 OPS over his last eight games. His season slash line sits at .222/.314/.356, a performance which is good for a respectable 95 wRC+ in this year's subdued offensive environment. He'll sit Thursday as Sergio Alcantara takes over at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Jumps back into rehab assignment

White (hip) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a win over Sacramento. White had been out of game action since May 31 after suffering a reaggravation in his hip/groin area, so the infielder's return seemingly indicates he's back to full health. The 26-year-old's rehab assignment doesn't have a firm timetable for conclusion as of yet, and White could remain with the Rainiers even after activation.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Ramps up activity

Lewis (concussion) has ramped up baseball activities in recent days but remains without a firm return timetable, the Associated Press reports. Lewis' recovery from a concussion has been rather drawn out, as the slugging outfielder has been on the injured list since June 1. The fact Lewis remains without a timetable for his return underscores the unpredictable nature of head injuries, but he is reportedly showing gradual improvement.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Thursday against the Padres, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Schwindel sits for the first time in over a month. He owns a .773 OPS in 33 games since his last time on the bench, a far better mark than his .535 OPS in 27 games up to that point. Patrick Wisdom shifts to first base for the first time this year in his absence, with Jonathan Villar starting at third.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy