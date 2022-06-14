ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Get that luxurious new shower or bath this summer with West Shore Home

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen was the last time you felt like you could enjoy a really luxurious bath or shower? If it's been a while,...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Austin

Summer sweets, new wine, and delicious bites await at Bakery Lorraine Domain NORTHSIDE

Come and hang at a delightful spot where they have dessert covered! That's the motto at Bakery Lorraine, a We Are Austin favorite out at Domain NORTHSIDE. This homemade french pastry spot serves a wide selection of sweet treats as well as savory options (the quiche Lorraine is **chef's kiss**) Today, co-pastry chef and owner, Anne Ng, shares the delicious details about their latest menu items.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Turnkey Transitions shares how to make downsizing easier for seniors and their families

Moving is a big project at any stage of life, but when you're a senior, it comes with some specific challenges. With more than 20 years of Austin real estate experience, certified downsizing coach Cyndi Cummings is here to share her insights that will help homeowners - particularly older adults and their families - with their biggest decisions related to living their best lives, wherever that may be.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kid's schools shut down, so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It's in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you're made of. If there's one thing we all have in common, it's that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it's time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets. There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Four displaced after north Austin apartment fire

Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire at a north Austin apartment building Saturday evening. The Austin Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Rutland Drive. The fire was on the second floor of the two-story apartment building. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texans celebrate Juneteenth with parade, festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans took to the streets Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. Community members gathered for a parade that began on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Salina Street, then marched down Chicon Street to Rosewood Avenue. Juneteenth is a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans....
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Check out these Austin area Juneteenth events!

This weekend is Juneteenth and there are celebrations all around central Texas! Juneteenth commemorates news of the abolition of slavery reaching finally those who were enslaved in Texas. In 1863 President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but news was slow to travel and didn't reach many in Texas until June 19th, 1865. Fast forward to now, where today, President Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

First Pride festival held in Pflugerville

It's Pride month around the world, and this year, it's officially Pride in Pflugerville too. “It's super great. I love that the smaller cities are getting involved in Pride, “said attendee Manny Simmons. He was excited to see Pride outside the big city for Pflugerville’s first big celebration. “This means a lot to see it come so far in the last ten years really,” he said.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Over 5,800 without power around Lago Vista Saturday

Over 5,800 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers were without power near Lago Vista Saturday evening. PEC said they identified equipment failure at a substation. Crews worked for hours to restore power. Around 8:15 p.m., PEC said that service had been restored to most members. For current updates, customers can check PEC's...
LAGO VISTA, TX
CBS Austin

APD responds to shots fired call at Krieg Field & Roy G Guerrero

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at an east Austin recreational park on Saturday. APD Watch Command confirmed to CBS Austin the shots-fired call came in at 10:38 a.m. by community members at the Krieg Field and Roy G Guerrero Park. This is located at 517 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Applications are now open for the Austin Ed Fund Teacher Grant Program

From funding teacher-led, collaborative projects to supporting the well-being of students, staff and families, Austin Ed Fund’s Teacher Grant Program is back and applications are open! Executive director of Austin Ed Fund, Michelle Wallis, is joining us to share what kind of initiatives the grant program is looking to vivify.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin, one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas — One person received injuries after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin Thursday afternoon. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened west of the I-35 bridge. Coordinates on the Austin Fire Department’s active fire incident page website indicate the location is near Nash Hernandez Senior Road, and said it happened at around 2:02 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen shot near Domain thought to be behind nine armed robberies in four days

AUSTIN, Texas — The 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound in an attempted aggravated robbery at the Domain earlier this week is thought to be connected to a string of nine robberies over the course of four days. Police say he was released from custody back on May 27, but cut his ankle monitor off before this week's arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD take two people into custody after gun pointed at UT students

Austin — The Austin Police Department took two people into custody overnight after someone allegedly pointed a gun at four University of Texas students. Police say they were called out to a disturbance on Pearl Street near 24th Street around 2:18 a.m. The UT Police Department says a non-UT...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Juneteenth Parade and Festival Road Closures

The 2022 Central Texas Juneteenth Parade and Festival is taking place in East Austin Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but road closures last even longer. Parade closures are from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and include major roadways, like MLK Jr. Blvd, Comal, Chicon, Pleasant Valley and 12th through 14th streets in the area directly east of I-35.
AUSTIN, TX

