The owner of an Illinois marketing company was sentenced Friday to 366 days in federal prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded Mercyhealth out of more than $3 million. At a hearing in Madison, Wisconsin, Ryan Weckerly, 48, of Sycamore, was also sentenced to six months house arrest after being released from prison. He pleaded guilty last year to defrauding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.

SYCAMORE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO