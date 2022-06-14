ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo D70 to hold job fair Thursday and Friday at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlf56_0gAnlCuX00

Pueblo County School District 70 is looking to fill 136 open positions during this week's Job Fair at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17.

Available positions include teachers, teacher aides, audiologists, coaches, custodians, nurses, nutrition service staff, paraprofessionals, secretaries, social workers and speech professionals among others. The job fair is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

More: CDPHE: Pueblo D60 did not violate HIPAA by accessing employees' COVID inoculation records

"With the three different zones⁠ — Mountain, West and Mesa, there is a little bit of something for everyone," Pueblo D70 Public Information Officer Lynette Bonfiglio said.

Among vacancies in Pueblo D70, the greatest need is in the Pueblo West region, which consists of Pueblo West High School and its neighborhood feeder schools. Fifty-three positions are available in the Pueblo West region, according to the Pueblo D70 website.

The Mesa region, which includes Pueblo County High School and its feeder schools, has 34 vacancies. The Mountain region, including Rye High School and its feeder schools, has 20.

Other positions are available in Pueblo D70's three charter schools, in administration and at Pueblo D70 Online. Elementary education teachers are in high demand across the district. There are 27 open teacher positions across 10 elementary schools, according to the website.

"There will be live interviews on the spot," Bonfiglio said. "We are hoping that candidates will come in ready... There is going to potential letters of employment offered at this. We are ready to make this a living, breathing hiring fair."

In addition to on-site interviews and job offers for open positions, the Pueblo D70 job fair will include booths with representatives from Colorado State University Pueblo, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo County Education Association, Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy and SunWest Credit Union.

"Pueblo is a good place to live and we are losing our young people at insurmountable rates," Bonfiglio said. "We really want to not only sell our district, but sell Pueblo and the reasons why we should all stay here and be cheerleaders for this community."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo D70 to hold job fair Thursday and Friday at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of the Mt. Shavano Angel near Colorado Springs

Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Summer Solstice festival and lantern parade in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River is inviting everyone to celebrate the summer solstice on Saturday, June 18 at a free all-day outdoor event. The event takes place on both sides of Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a walk/fun run […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Center, CO
City
Mesa, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
KXRM

Wildland fire in Pueblo contained

UPDATE: The fire is contained, but PFD said traffic is still being impacted. Continue to avoid the area. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is responding to a “large wildland fire” at the Belmont interchange of I-25. PFD said Highway 50 is closed in both directions at the Interstate. Avoid the area while […]
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office.

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office. Their hope is that it makes it on ballots for November's election. Meanwhile city leaders, are against it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Conference Center#West Region#210 N Santa Fe Ave#Pueblo West High School#Rye High School#Pueblo D70
KRDO News Channel 13

Juneteenth Festival prompts temporary road closure in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is reminding the community that there will be a temporary road closure in the downtown area for the second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival. The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held on July 17-19 in America the Beautiful Park. This three-day festival is free The post Juneteenth Festival prompts temporary road closure in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KRDO News Channel 13

Cripple Creek Care Center center closes after 47 years, forcing more than 30 residents out

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday was the official last day of operations for the Cripple Creek Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Teller County. The closure means 34 residents were displaced, and 42 staff members are now looking for new jobs. While all the residents have been rehomed as of the closing day, The post Cripple Creek Care Center center closes after 47 years, forcing more than 30 residents out appeared first on KRDO.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently looking into a crash that happened at the intersection of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This happened just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers say a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound 31st Street in front of a motorcycle that was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Memorial growing outside Colorado Springs Walgreens

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) Demand expected to rise for electricity according to Colorado Springs Utilities. HOT Weekend. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KRDO News Channel 13

Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the city Planning Commission heard an appeal of its earlier approval of a Kum & Go store and gas station at the corner of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side. KRDO After a nearly three-hour hearing, officials eventually sided with neighbors against the proposed convenience The post Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo restaurant closing after 70 years

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo staple is closing its doors after 70 years serving the community. Passkey Restaurant, known for its Italian sausage sandwiches, is closing its Abriendo Avenue location indefinitely. The location officially closed on Tuesday afternoon. FOX21 News spoke to employees at the restaurant who confirmed today was their final day in business. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: reported shooting in Pueblo Mall parking lot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Pueblo Mall Wednesday around 9:23 p.m. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the shooting happened at one of the parking lots of the mall. Officers are still looking for the people responsible. As of right now, police say they don't know the The post Pueblo Police: reported shooting in Pueblo Mall parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

City of Cañon City receives $1M grant for Main Street revitalization project

The City of Cañon City recently was awarded a $1 million grant to create bump-outs at the intersection of Third and Main streets next year. The Polis Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program recently announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the state.
CANON CITY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
882
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy