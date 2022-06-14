Pueblo D70 to hold job fair Thursday and Friday at Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Pueblo County School District 70 is looking to fill 136 open positions during this week's Job Fair at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17.

Available positions include teachers, teacher aides, audiologists, coaches, custodians, nurses, nutrition service staff, paraprofessionals, secretaries, social workers and speech professionals among others. The job fair is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

"With the three different zones⁠ — Mountain, West and Mesa, there is a little bit of something for everyone," Pueblo D70 Public Information Officer Lynette Bonfiglio said.

Among vacancies in Pueblo D70, the greatest need is in the Pueblo West region, which consists of Pueblo West High School and its neighborhood feeder schools. Fifty-three positions are available in the Pueblo West region, according to the Pueblo D70 website.

The Mesa region, which includes Pueblo County High School and its feeder schools, has 34 vacancies. The Mountain region, including Rye High School and its feeder schools, has 20.

Other positions are available in Pueblo D70's three charter schools, in administration and at Pueblo D70 Online. Elementary education teachers are in high demand across the district. There are 27 open teacher positions across 10 elementary schools, according to the website.

"There will be live interviews on the spot," Bonfiglio said. "We are hoping that candidates will come in ready... There is going to potential letters of employment offered at this. We are ready to make this a living, breathing hiring fair."

In addition to on-site interviews and job offers for open positions, the Pueblo D70 job fair will include booths with representatives from Colorado State University Pueblo, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo County Education Association, Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy and SunWest Credit Union.

"Pueblo is a good place to live and we are losing our young people at insurmountable rates," Bonfiglio said. "We really want to not only sell our district, but sell Pueblo and the reasons why we should all stay here and be cheerleaders for this community."

