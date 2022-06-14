Body found in Big Sioux River not suspicious, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews in Sioux Falls recovered a body from the Big Sioux River Tuesday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said they haven’t identified the body of a man who was found in the water near Fawick Park.

Officials said the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, however an autopsy will be performed.

First responders were called to Fawick Park for a water rescue around 7 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.