Two Men Who Stabbed Pizzeria Owners in Elmhurst Indicted for Attempted Murder

Eun Hee Chang, pictured, was robbed and stabbed near Louie’s Pizzeria in Elmhurst on March 26 (GoFundMe)

Two men who allegedly robbed a 61-year-old woman on an Elmhurst Street before stabbing a pair of pizzeria owners who came to her aid have been indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault and robbery, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Supreme Gooding, 18, and his brother-in-law Robert Whack, 30, were arraigned at Queens Supreme Court Monday and face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

According to the charges, Gooding and Whack approached their 61-year-old victim while she was walking on Baxter Avenue and Judge Street at around 8:45 p.m. on March 22. The pair grabbed her purse, which led to a commotion when she tried to snatch it back.

Louie Suljovic, pictured, who came to the aid of a woman being robbed outside his pizzeria Saturday (Photo: Instagram)

Cazim Suljovic, 68, and his 38-year-old son, Louie, heard the noise from their Baxter Avenue restaurant, Louie’s Pizzeria, and ran to assist the woman.

Gooding and Whack then stabbed the pair, stabbing the older man nine times to his chest and back and the younger man once. Both father and son suffered collapsed lungs from knife wounds.

The woman, Eun Hee Chang, was also stabbed, once in the back.

The two assailants fled the area but were apprehended by police shortly after. Police recovered a knife from Whack’s back pocket that appeared to have blood on it, along with 39 glassine envelopes of heroin.

The defendants were also charged for a separate robbery that took place on March 16, when they allegedly robbed a 75-year-old woman of her purse while she was entering into her apartment building on 64th Street while clutching her cane. The duo was seen on video surveillance running down the block in possession of the elderly woman’s purse.

“As alleged, the defendants targeted two women to steal their handbags and stabbed two good Samaritans who selflessly intervened during one of the incidents,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “Thankfully, no lives were lost but we will not allow senseless violence to become the norm in our communities. Both defendants now face serious charges for their alleged actions.”