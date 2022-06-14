Vermont Visionaries: Crazy Cotton Candy Lady

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not be lavender season quite yet, but one Vermont lavender farm uses its resources to draw visitors year-round. This weekend, that means a spooky attraction: the Lavender Backwoods Scream. Lavender Essentials of Vermont in Derby is combining lavender and Halloween to give people something...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 1-year-old spayed female guinea pig named Gia. The fastest way to Gia’s heart is with greens. She loves to snack. Gia is also quite the adventurist. She loves to roam around her home. If you want to learn more about this soft smallie check out the Chittenden County Humane Society for more details.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region this Father’s Day Weekend. Rulf’s Orchard is teaming up with North Country Mission of Hope to host a Color Run/Walk 5k. Participants will be doused with color as they make their way through the orchard course. This fun run will benefit the Mission of Hope’s medical clinic in Nicaragua. This clinic provides physical healthcare, dental, and mental health services. Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. and start the run/walk at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 a person. Anyone under the age of 5 can attend for free.
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Bird-watchers who many have seen them all are being encouraged to take up a new hobby-- bee-watching. Bee experts want you to help monitor the health of pollinators, and they say the data you can collect with your camera right in your own backyard is incredibly valuable.
Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man was finally laid to rest beside his wife on Friday, nearly 40 years after he died, all thanks to the hard work of some strangers. We told you a few months ago about the discovery of an urn at a local law office, and how the Fair Haven Historical Society got to work trying to figure out whose remains were inside.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you need some summer reading suggestions? The folks at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington have some for you. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the library’s Emer Feeney for some ideas on what to read when you have a long weekend. Watch the video...
WhistlePig Whiskey to take over Middlebury brewery assets as part of transaction. Vermont Business Magazine Mass. Bay Brewing Company (parent company of Harpoon Brewery) announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Long Trail Brewing Company, producers of award-winning hand-crafted ales under the Long Trail, Otter Creek, and Shed brands.
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley nature organization wants anglers to check their tackleboxes for lead. That’s because loons in the region are still dying from lead poisoning. While the Vermont Center for Ecostudies says you can’t buy lead tackle in stores anymore, it’s still ending...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, and Burlington is holding events all weekend to celebrate. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865. That’s when the news of the end of the Civil War finally reached Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the enslaved people there learned that they were free.
MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. “Bears—and people—are at risk when bears...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery. Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.
Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of hip-hop kicked off at the Flynn Center in Burlington Thursday. The National Hip-Hop Museum has brought part of its collection up from Washington, D.C. You can check out memorabilia from hip-hop history with some of the freshest fashions on display. One of the...
Birding throughout the world has become increasingly popular. Specifically in New Hampshire, it is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is a diverse environment and a lot of migratory birds come up for the summer and leave for the fall."
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are weighing in on Vermont’s summer tourism outlook. Many schools are out, and American families are planning their summer vacations. Many are facing steep gas prices expensive plane tickets. Governor Phil Scott says that, along with inflation, is a concern. But he says...
