As Pueblo continues to grow, City Hall says it needs more staff

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar has asked City Council to fund five new positions to help with pending projects and keep up with a surge in applications to further develop Pueblo’s housing stock.

Three of the new positions are in public works, a fourth will be a land-use technician in the planning and community use development department and the fifth proposal is for a civil engineer to work on drainage in the stormwater department.

Hiring five new people will add an annual cost of approximately $571,000 to the budget, which will come out of the city’s general and sewer funds.

The city fielded more development requests between September 2021 and March 2022 than in the previous decade, according to a background paper for the proposed ordinance.

“It is important that we have adequate staff to deal with this,” Gradisar said at a June 6 work session. “To developers, time is money and delaying a project just results in exorbitant price increases.”

The new hires could start as soon as August, Gradisar said. They would help review new development applications and also be able to assist with planned public infrastructure projects.

Pueblo added an additional 20 employees to the payroll while revising the 2022 budget, which was a record $108 million. Many of those hires were in the planning and public works department.

Neither planning nor public works are fully staffed, said Haley Sue Robinson, the director of public affairs for the city. Planning has two open positions and public works has 11 in various stages of the hiring process.

Most upcoming projects are on the fringes of the city. A handful of developments are downtown.

Some projects, such as annexations, subdivisions and rezoning, go before the Planning and Zoning Commission, but City Council has final approval, Robinson said.

“Hiring additional individuals with the new positions would allow the City of Pueblo to meet the demand of the new developments, stay on schedule with current projected timelines and also plan for additional growth,” Robinson said. “It does not necessarily speed up the process.”

City council passed the first reading of the ordinance at their regular meeting Monday.

Anna Lynn Winfrey can be reached by email at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter @annalynnfrey.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: As Pueblo continues to grow, City Hall says it needs more staff

