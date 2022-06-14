ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Zoo welcomes new Red Foxes ‘Todd & Theo’

By Thad Randazzo
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woOpA_0gAnjnRi00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is happy to have recently unveiled their new pair of Red Foxes Todd & Theo. They have fully moved into their new home and are now ready to greet visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ojsm_0gAnjnRi00
Left: Theo Right: Todd

Todd & Theo are rescue foxes that came from Arctic Fox Daily Wildlife Rescue Inc. in Williamson, NY, and have been together most of their life. They were both hit by cars when they were ‘pups’ and both suffer from injuries that prevented them from being released back into the wild. Both foxes have also undergone surgeries and physical rehabilitation that have given them a second chance.

“Both foxes would not have survived in the wild, without rehabilitation, and relocation at the Utica Zoo,” said Andria Heath , Executive Director of the Utica Zoo, “We’re so happy they did the surgery, it really has improved their life.”

Todd has received care from two of Utica Zoo’s Veterinarian technicians for a leg injury that he received in a car accident. The leg later became infected, which required it to be amputated. Todd also lives with a congenital eye condition known as “ Microphthalmia ” but is something that he has learned to live with and functions normally. Theo was also injured in a car accident and suffered an eye injury. He was in rehabilitation for a year at the Arctic Fox Daily Wildlife Rescue center and has now recovered.

Both foxes were happy and comfortable in their new enclosure and the Utica Zoo Staff is very excited to welcome them to their wildlife family. The exhibit is now live and anyone interested in visiting Todd & Theo is now welcome!

“Through targeted training and positive reinforcement, they have become acclimated and at home at the Zoo.” – Andria Heath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGBXM_0gAnjnRi00
Todd and Theo’s habitat
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
Utica, NY
Pets & Animals
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
City
Williamson, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Red Foxes Todd Theo#Utica Zoo#The Utica Zoo Staff
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy