ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

New Florida law lets injunctions be filed electronically

By Vanessa Araiza
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFrtK_0gAnjdcS00

A new law passed by the Florida Legislature looks to help domestic abuse victims expedite restraining orders.

In a Tuesday press conference at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, Senator Janet Cruz was joined by members of law enforcement, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, Clerk of Courts Cindy Stuart, and Mindy Murphy with The Spring of Tampa Bay to announce the signing into law of SB654.

The law will now make filings of injunctions across the state electronic, rather than through traditional mail as it has been done in the past.

"No one should have to wait for protection while the postal service attempts to deliver a restraining order," Sen. Cruz said.

Courtney Weil is a domestic violence survivor and hopes the change will help other women who are where she was thirty years ago. For two years, she endured abuse from her partner, who at times, she thought would kill her.

"He began kicking me in the stomach. Throwing me on the ground and I would say, what are you doing and he said well you were pregnant before. I couldn't do this," Weil said.

It was thanks to The Spring of Tampa Bay that she found refuge and an attorney who helped her file an injunction.

"I remember having to fill out all the paperwork and then you had to submit the paperwork and then you had to wait for the paperwork to come back and wait for him to be served before everything was in place," Weil said.

In that time she said her abuser continued to threaten her, follow her to work, and even tried running her off the road. Legally, he could get away with some of it because her injunction was waiting to be finalized.

"No mother should have to wait in fear for her life or her children's life wondering whether a restraining order has been served on their abusive partner," Sen. Cruz said.

It was through filing an injunction in another county that Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Cindy Stuart found the system was dated and dangerous for victims.

"We quickly found, started finding examples of people who were waiting days to know that a sheriff's office had actually served an injunction on a defendant or for a victim to get notice of that," Stuart said. "To have to sit and wait as a victim and wonder if that injunction has been served yet, I can't imagine the angst that a victim is feeling at that time."

Sen. Cruz said the signing of the bill into law last week was one of the most important tasks in her tenure.

In addition, injunctions can now be filed electronically at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, sheriff's office, and The Spring of Tampa Bay. The law will go into effect on October 1st which is the start of domestic violence month.

Weil said it's a win she hopes will produce more survivors than shame.

"I am hoping that with everything that these women will have more courage to leave sooner because they know that there is something that will help," Weil said.

More Information:
The Spring of Tampa Bay — 813-247-7233
How to file an injunction in Hillsborough County: https://www.hillsclerk.com/court-services/domestic-violence .
National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233.

Comments / 3

Related
Click10.com

DeSantis accuses Miami-Dade of releasing arrestees with immigration holds

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis accused Miami-Dade County officials on Friday of “refusing to honor” immigration authorities’ hold requests. Miami-Dade public defenders have been asking the corrections department to exempt some arrestees from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds. In the declarations, the public...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida's alimony laws fight goes to Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After years of legislative battles about the issue, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a decision about whether to approve revamping the state's alimony laws. The Legislature on Friday sent a contentious alimony bill (SB 1796) to DeSantis, along with numerous other bills that passed during the legislative session that ended in March. Former Gov. Rick Scott twice vetoed proposed alimony overhauls. One of the most-controversial parts of this year's bill would change the process for modification of alimony when people who have been paying seek to retire. Critics argued the plan could impoverish ex-spouses who have been homemakers and are dependent on the...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 37 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions (co-introduced by Sen. Keith Perry) SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works. SB 406...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
miamistandard.news

Ron DeSantis Campaign Introduces ‘Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights’ Education Blueprint

Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

Will DeSantis's New Florida State Guard be Armed?

Florida’s “commander in chief” Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a new military heal beat is kicking in Florida, as the long-anticipated Florida State Guard officially has now been made operational. During a press conference in Madeira Beach, Gov. DeSantis said that he has brought on retired...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Cruz
cltampa.com

DeSantis signs bill cutting the maximum number of Florida's specialty license plates

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida’s specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Orders#Domestic Violence#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Florida Legislature#Clerk Of Courts
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FloridaDaily

John Grant: A Father’s Day Gift from Ron DeSantis

I have been a lawyer for more than‭ ‬50 years and I served in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.‭ ‬I’ve been appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics three times.‭ ‬But none of those titles hold a candle to being called Dad and Grandpa.
FLORIDA STATE
internewscast.com

Florida Attorney General announces arrest of home health aide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County home health nurse was arrested after reportedly skipping out on her patient visits, and instead, sitting outside in her car. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office charged a Duval County home health aide employee with falsifying time spent helping a disabled Medicaid recipient.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy