Red Lodge, MT

SNAPPED: Flooding wreaks havoc in Red Lodge

By Buckrail @ Toby
buckrail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LODGE, Mont. —The southern Montana town of Red Lodge, Montana, has been severely impacted by the surge in rainfall and record-breaking highwaters from around...

radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Weather Channel

Experts Say Yellowstone Flooding is a Sign of Things To Come

One area flooded this week was hit by a wildfire exactly one year prior. Some spots received up to four times their normal rain for the month in just a few days. A report last year warned of warmer temperatures, more rain in the Yellowstone area. On June 13, 2021,...
RED LODGE, MT
BBC

Yellowstone: Historic floods could reach eastern Montana

Unprecedented and sudden flooding at the oldest national park in the US this week has caused widespread damage to its roads and infrastructure and surrounding communities. Some 10,000 visitors were evacuated on Monday from Yellowstone National Park, a blow to the 150-year-old park at the height of its tourist season.
MONTANA STATE
Yellowstone adopts reservation system in wake of floods

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Park officials set sights toward a recovery plan following the floods that have devastated roads, and the surrounding towns of Yellowstone. According to YNP Superintendent Cam Sholly, the park will adopt a reservation system or timed entry to prevent overloading the park’s southern loop to allow as many people as possible into the park once it reopens, tentatively scheduled for Monday.
TRAVEL
mybighornbasin.com

WATCH: “Buffalo Bill Dam” Spilling More Than It Has In Years

Due to the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the Buffalo Bill Dam was forced to open its spillways for the first time in 5 years. Because of the recent warm weather, snowpacks have begun to melt, creating water runoff that flows in many rivers throughout the region. The Shoshone River flows directly into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Due to its abnormally high volume of water, the reservoir reached its maximum capacity and was forced to let water out. Using a drone, “J. Marshall Photography,” captured the dam releasing water for the first time in years.
CODY, WY
yourbigsky.com

Flood danger: Standing water and high heat warning for Billings

With many of our local Montana communities suffering from severe flooding, there is a serious health warning now about the significant dangers of a great deal of standing water. Though most flood water eventually evaporates or is removed, these water accumulations can pose significant health risks. Standing flood water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which carry diseases such as West Nile Virus and encephalitis.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Massive flooding causing evacuations in Laurel

Yellowstone County joined Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties Tuesday with massive flooding and evacuations. Fields used for cattle grazing and yards of homes became home to standing water and a flowing river. The Clarks Fork River began to overtake dozens of homes in south Laurel along the Thiel Road corridor as residents did what they could to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone County flood update

FLOOD UPDATE: There are no mandatory evacuations in Yellowstone County because of overnight river crest according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department. Post by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday stated The National Weather Service has advised the Yellowstone appears to have crested in Billings and should slowly recede through out the night. The Billings Water gauge appears to be malfunctioning as of 1030 pm and statistical reliable data is currently unavailable. The last information Billings was at 15.4’. Previous listed road closures are still in place. Duck Creek Rd is closed at the bridge due to water on the roadway. Some confusion from the Code Red Alert sent out around 5 pm was being shared on Social Media. There were NO MANDATORY Evacuations, only an advisory. This was a precautionary alert to be prepared as a couple earthen berms along the river were saturated and water was pushing at the top. They are currently holding. We have been advised west of Billings river levels on both the Yellowstone & Clark Fork are dropping. Thanks to Commissioner John Ostlund for the aerial photos.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
capcity.news

Flooding risk continues in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

CASPER, Wyo. — The risk of flooding continues in areas of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho on Tuesday after historic flooding led to damage, the isolation of some communities and the closure of Yellowstone National Park on Monday. The Stillwater River near Absarokee, Montana, which experienced “unprecedented flooding” on Monday,...
explorebigsky.com

Southwest Montana rivers at historic highs

BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
BIG SKY, MT
Q2 News

Laurel bracing for flooding at Riverside Park as Yellowstone River rises

The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
LAUREL, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Flood Updates for Yellowstone & Montana, How to Donate

The flooding in Yellowstone and southwest Montana continues to wash away houses, bridges, and roads. According to the National Park Service, “All inbound traffic through all entrances is closed at this time due to extremely hazardous conditions from unprecedented amounts of rainfall. Roads in the northern portion of the park are also closed due to heavy flooding and rockslides.”
PARK COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Public meetings scheduled to discuss flooding in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - Agencies are holding meetings to get information out to the public following flooding in parts of the state. Stillwater County Commission is hosting a public information meeting at 6:30 pm Wednesday at the event center in Absarokee. A Zoom link will be shared to the Stillwater Co. MT DES Facebook page here.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT

