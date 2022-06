A real estate broker has been sentenced after pleading guilty to obtaining $8.5 million in unauthorized mortgage loans for properties that belonged to a 91-year-old man. Lyndon Chin was sentenced to one to three years in state prison, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The 58-year-old Northport, Long Island, man was indicted in 2018 and later pled guilty to two counts of first-degree grand larceny in September 2020, according to the Manhattan DA’s Office.

