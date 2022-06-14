Ithaca College names dean for new school

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There are new spots to park your bike in Ithaca. The city’s bike rack project recently expanded into Collegetown. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the racks help beautify the area. The racks are made by local artists and blacksmiths.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County seeks to increase school safety. Authorities hope to add a resource officer to work at Marathon schools. The school district received a two-year grant to pay for the position. Authorities say the officer would also help alleviate summer overtime at the County Sheriff’s...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca searching for a police chief. Applications are being accepted now through the city of Ithaca Civil Service Employment Portal online. Head to city of Ithaca dot org for a job description and qualifications. Applications are being accepted through July 29th. John...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Bold goals and big plans in Ithaca – the Green New Deal. Doctor Luis Aguirre-Torres is overseeing the project, which he says encompasses two main topics. De-carbonization of Ithaca is a first step toward a green city. Doctor Aguirre-Torres, who serves as the city’s...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — TC3 is shrinking its budget. The proposed operating budget is about $650,000 less than last school year’s. Bill Talbot is with the school’s Budget and Finance department. He says wages are a big piece of the pie. The Cortland County Legislature will vote...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum for an upcoming Reimaging Public Safety rollout. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual meeting via Zoom on its upcoming Unarmed Pilot Program. The Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the response calls will be introduced during the information session that will detail the program and field questions from the public. The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging public input on the plan.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action to contain a hazardous spill. The tractor trailer that crashed in Cortland County Wednesday night spilled sticky herbicides into the roadway and nearby Tioughnioga River. Over a dozen state and local agencies responded and were able to contain the spill, working for nearly...
APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — State Police are investigating the rollover crash Wednesday of a tractor trailer in Cortland County. Troopers say the rollover occurred on Interstate 81 between the McGraw and Cortland exits around seven o’clock. Nobody was injured, but the driver was arrested for D-W-I. Both lanes...
