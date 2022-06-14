US Open Will Allow Russian, Belarusian Tennis Players

Daniil Medvedev is set to defend his US Open title after the tournament cleared tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete at Flushing Meadows.The move contradicts the stance from Wimbledon, which banned those athletes.U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, revealed that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”Players from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO