MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree. A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.

