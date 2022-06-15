Upper Michigan schools continue to address need for teachers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Hockey welcomes four transfers to the 2022-23 roster. The team will add two forwards and two defensemen. The 20-year-old Russian-American center comes to Marquette after playing two seasons at the University of Connecticut. During his time at UCONN, Shlaine produced 8 goals and 18 assists for 26 points. He also led his team in faceoff percentage (57.6%) and was one of the top faceoff performers in the Hockey East conference during the 21-22 season. Before entering the NCAA, Shlaine had two dominant seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep where he compiled a scoring line of 60-108-168 in 102 games. In 2019, Artem was selected to the USA Under-18 team that competed at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup tournament. In 2020, Shlaine was drafted in the 5th round (130th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the NHL Entry Draft.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO