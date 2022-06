EAST LANSING, MI – Of the eight teams competing in Michigan’s 2022 girls soccer state title games, one of them was not like the others. Bloomfield Hills, in its ninth year since forming from the merger of Andover and Lahser high schools, was the only team making its state championship game debut, and when combined with its No. 12 ranking and matchup with top-ranked and undefeated Northville, the Black Hawks were as big of an underdog as you’d find in the season’s final weekend.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO