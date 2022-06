Rumors of a Nintendo Direct in late June are true, TRG sources can corroborate. While Nintendo was a no-show at Summer Games Fest proper, a Nintendo Direct later this month would still let Nintendo slip in the back door to the gaming party. With massive announcements at Summer Games Fest around known quantities like Starfield and Diablo 4, and then new surprises like Minecraft Legends, Nintendo has its work cut out for it with a new Nintendo Direct.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO