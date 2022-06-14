ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

President Joe Biden visits Philadelphia, talks about economy

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to talk about the economy. He addressed an AFL-CIO convention, trying to reassure Americans that his administration is on the right path to...

www.wgal.com

