Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Prove They Can Make Anything Look Sexy

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo: AFP

To anyone who thought Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian might tone it down now that they're married , think again. Their latest Instagram posts prove that the newlyweds can make anything look sexy — even eating plant-based chicken.

Both Travis and Kourtney shared Instagram posts championing Daring. Foods' vegan chicken in the most sensual ways possible. The blink-182 drummer posted a photo of himself hand-feeding his wife pesto pasta while she sits on a room service cart, straddling him. "Didn’t make it to the table," he captioned the photo.

Kourtney also promoted the brand with a photo of herself eating a bucket of Daring. chicken in the backseat of a car while her husband seductively watches her.

As if the pictures weren't steamy enough, Daring. also posted a video of Kravis that make the photos look tame. "Uhhh, we’ll have what they’re having..." the brand captioned the clip. And honestly, same.

Check out all three Instagram posts below.

Travis and Kourtney celebrated their love with an extravagant ceremony in Portofino, Italy last month, and the groom is still on cloud nine — his Instagram feed has been filled with memories from "the best day of my life."

Kourtney's son Reign is already taking cues from his step dad. The 7-year-old recently shaved his hair into a mohawk .

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

