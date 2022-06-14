8 officers injured in Five Points Correctional inmate attacks

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least eight corrections officers were injured in four separate attacks at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County within the last three weeks, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

NYSCOPBA said the first attack left two officers with cuts and knee injuries on May 28. An inmate reportedly began to fight officers while being put in handcuffs and remained “extremely combative” after he was forced to the ground.

On June 4, an inmate who was let out of his cell to use the phone instead started walking around the block. He eventually became combative with staff and was eventually taken to the ground.

The same day, another inmate reportedly injured two more officers after suddenly punching an officer in the eye as he was being escorted to the infirmary and fighting staff while they tried to restrain him. Two days later, NYSCOPBA said the same inmate injured four more officers, kicking and spitting on officers.

NYSCOPBA said the four officers injured in the fourth attack suffered from bloody noses, knee injuries, eye abrasions, and hand pain.

The attacks come around the same time as Elmira Correctional Facility saw six inmate-on-inmate fights that left staff and inmates injured.

“Simply put, the attacks on staff will not stop and will only get worse until they repeal HALT and boost staffing levels that will help keep our members safe,” said NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold. “This issue is not going away and neither will NYSCOPBA’s voice until positive changes are made and our members are treated like the professionals they are and not punching bags.”

