Content warning: This post includes a graphic description of a child’s death. Police have reportedly found the vehicle whose driver fatally struck Ja’lon James, 11, Thursday morning in North Lawndale, and then fled the scene, along with other evidence that may help track down the motorist. Meanwhile, loved ones and mentors of Ja’Lon (pronounced “JAYlon”) have shared remembrances of a child who “brought us all so much joy,” and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help support his family.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO