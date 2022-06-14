ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Market is on a one-way trip to misery, warns Jim Bianco

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBianco Research's Jim Bianco on what to expect...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 4

Related
CNBC

These 3 bank stocks will ‘make fortunes’ from higher rates if the Fed pulls off a soft landing, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors who believe the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing should have bank stocks on their shopping list. "If you're like me and you think the Fed can actually do some needle-threading and engineer a not-so-incredibly-hard crash landing, then these companies will make fortunes from higher rates," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Issues Massive Crypto Warning, Details Brutal Price Target for BTC

CNBC host Jim Cramer is issuing a dire crypto warning to investors that the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could plunge toward the $12,000 range. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the former hedge fund manager says prominent Bitcoin bulls and maximalists desperately need to make a stand to keep the top crypto asset by market cap afloat.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Jim Bianco
Business Insider

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban warns of a painful shake-out in stocks and crypto — and quotes Warren Buffett to support his prediction

The "Shark Tank" star warned that businesses built on hype and easy money will disappear.In contrast, genuine disruptors with solid business models will emerge as winners, Cuban said. Mark Cuban expects a shake-out in the stock market and cryptocurrency industry, as companies built on hype and profligacy fail, while those...
STOCKS
CNBC

Everyone knows inflation is on fire. This is what's really fueling it

The big three inputs to the consumer price index, the most widely followed inflation measure, are food, energy and shelter. But when it comes to breaking down where CPI inflation really comes from, the answer is more complicated. "Services less energy services" is actually the biggest component for the index.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misery#Bianco Research#Fed#Cnbc
AOL Corp

What Retirees Need to Do in a Bear Market

It’s easy to ride out stock market highs and lows when you’re still working. After all, the common advice for managing your 401(k) in a down market is standard: Just wait it out. The average bear market — usually defined as a dip in securities of 20% or more from recent highs — can last 13 months from growth peak to bottoming out and bounce back to breakeven at around 27 months. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, the best move is to take a deep breath, brew some herbal tea and be patient.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
nationalinterest.org

Thirty-Year Mortgage Rate Surges, Stoking Fears of a Housing Market Crunch

The shift is a sign of a “high-inflation, slow-growth economic environment,” the chairman of the National Association of Home Builders said. Much to the frustration of future homeowners, fast-rising mortgage interest rates are hitting homebuyers harder and harder. The average rate on the popular thirty-year fixed mortgage trekked...
REAL ESTATE
CBS New York

Concerns about Wall Street have many worried about their retirement funds

NEW YORK -- For the fifth day, the S&P 500 fell, as the markets brace for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.It just adds to the uncertainty, as experts fear there are signs of a looming recession.CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas breaks down what you need to be doing with your money.From the downturn in the stock market to high gas prices, the increasing cost of everything is forcing many to make adjustments."The gas is double for this limousine. It's emptying out my pockets," one driver said."As a family, just help each other out and support each other. Stretch it as much...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Dow falls 740 points below 30K, housing hits skids, Musk’s Twitter meeting: LIVE UPDATES

Coverage for this event has ended. Dow craters 740 points below 30K, S&P sinks 3% and Nasdaq 4%. Investors pummeled U.S. stocks which are now at the lowest levels since 2020. The selling was complicated by worsening housing data, spiking mortgage rates and a no-confidence vote in the Federal Reserve after Wednesday’s 0.75% basis point rate hike. In commodities, oil rose 2% to $117.58 per barrel.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

As the market marched higher over the last five years, Gilead Sciences sat out the rally -- and fell 8%. Dud acquisitions are to blame for Gilead's stagnant stock price, but management says it's learned its lessons there. And now investors can profit from Gilead's 5.1% dividend yield and ultra...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy