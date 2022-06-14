Market is on a one-way trip to misery, warns Jim Bianco

NEW YORK -- For the fifth day, the S&P 500 fell, as the markets brace for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.It just adds to the uncertainty, as experts fear there are signs of a looming recession.CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas breaks down what you need to be doing with your money.From the downturn in the stock market to high gas prices, the increasing cost of everything is forcing many to make adjustments."The gas is double for this limousine. It's emptying out my pockets," one driver said."As a family, just help each other out and support each other. Stretch it as much...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO