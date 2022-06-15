ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Huffman Pac-12 Recruiting Notebook – Oregon St. lands a QB, USC a lineman, more

Cover picture for the articleThe foundation for recruiting success during the December signing window often is laid in the spring, when on-campus visits are taken, shortlists created and verbal commitments made. The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a dive into the process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman,...

A former Utah high school football edge rusher is transferring from LSU

Former East High defensive end Soni Fonua, who has played the past three seasons for the LSU Tigers, is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Fonua, a fifth-year senior who started his career at Mesa Community College, made the announcement via social media on Thursday. He has one year of eligibility...
Pac-12 previews: Can Arizona State put turbulent times behind it

Editor’s note: Eighth in a series of articles examining each of the Pac-12 football teams heading into the 2022 season. For a while, there has been something of a dark cloud hovering over the Arizona State football program. There was the NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations by coach...
Three questions for Oregon's running back room heading into 2022 season

Oregon’s summer offseason is in full swing. While we count down the days until kickoff in Atlanta on Sept. 3, ScoopDuck has you covered with position-by-position breakdowns ahead of fall camp. Next up are the running backs. Even after losing two of its most productive running backs in program history this offseason, Oregon features a plethora of talent at the position. Travis Dye and CJ Verdell — who ranks fifth and sixth, respectively, on the school's all-time rushing yard list — have both moved on, and now the Ducks are searching for a lead ballcarrier for the first time since 2018. The Ducks have at least five running backs who could all vie for playing time in 2022, and each one brings something different to the table. Here are three questions pertaining to Oregon’s running back room that will need to be answered during fall camp.
Pac-12 previews: Is this a make or break year for Colorado?

At the end of the 2019 season, Colorado’s Karl Dorrell replaced Mel Tucker as head coach after Tucker took the job at Michigan State. In Dorrell’s first month on the job, the pandemic hit. Colorado played much better than expected during the COVID-19-shortened season. But the Buffaloes took...
