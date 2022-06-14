She was told she may never walk again but this Oklahoma City woman had other plans

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – She was told she may never walk again – but she had other plans.

This Oklahoma City woman is now dancing her way to a better life – thanks to hard work and a lot of faith.

Annie Friday knows how to make a typical Tuesday feel like the weekend.

She brings a lot of joy to the halls of Valir PACE, but life hasn’t always been so sweet.

After working for a nursing home for more than 20 years – Friday was left with a crooked spine.

It was debilitating.

“A lot of pain,” Friday said.

Friday underwent surgery with doctors telling her family she may never walk again – and if she did, it could take some time.

So with a determined heart, she began physical therapy with Valir PACE.

“When I first got here, I was in a neck brace and I was in a wheelchair, and so that’s why I feel so grateful,” said Friday.

Valir’s PACE program allows people like Friday to have unlimited access to necessary therapies.

“We provide their medical care, their PCP, RN social worker, dietary physical therapy, occupational therapy, home care, where they come out to the home and provide assistance in the home and transportation,” said Christina Tilford with Valir Pace. “So we are an umbrella. We take care of all the participants need.”

Friday’s therapists say she’s a shining example of how far hard work can get you.

But if you ask her, she’ll tell you quitting is not an option.

“I’ve always been determined, yeah,” Friday said.

She’s getting her independence – and her groove back – one step at a time.

“I’m a dancer,” Friday said. “I’m going to dance again.”

The PACE program works with Medicare and Medicaid to give at-risk seniors care they need while still living independently.

