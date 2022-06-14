ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

20-year-old accused of killing Maryland deputy denied bail

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
The 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a veteran sheriff's deputy during a pursuit this past weekend was denied bail.

Austin Davidson, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, is next scheduled to be in court at the end of June.

The Wicomico Sheriff's Office said Deputy Hilliard, a 16-year veteran of the department, was shot after a brief chase coming out of an apartment complex in the Pittsville area, about 20 miles from Ocean City, Maryland.

Wicomico Sheriff blames deputy's death on criminal justice system

Davidson was taken into custody before he was arrested.

Officials said Davidson was wanted on four warrants out of Baltimore City and Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties.

Maryland State Police
Austin Davidson

Davidson was first spotted coming out of the Talbot Street Apartments in Pittsville.

After a brief foot pursuit, Davidson allegedly turned and shot Hilliard who was giving chase.

"The deputy never got an opportunity to get his gun out of his holster," Wicomico Sheriff Michael Lewis said.

Davidson was located two hours later, about half-a-mile away from the scene, by Maryland State and Natural Resources Police. A handgun equipped with a laser was located nearby. The incident was captured on body worn camera, according to Lewis.

Hilliard, whose 42nd birthday would have been June 22, had a wife and three children.

Sheriff Lewis placed blame on the "revolving door" of Maryland's criminal justice system for the line of duty death of deputy Glenn Hilliard.

Davidson had previously been convicted in 2019 for an armed robbery at a Baltimore City McDonald's.

He reportedly received probation before judgment.

"Had he still been incarcerated, where he belonged, our deputy would still be with us here today," said Lewis.

Since then, Lewis said Davidson has "wreaked hell all over the lower Eastern Shore."

"We must hold people accountable, until we do these crimes will continue to occur," said Lewis. "This is not a gun issue, this is a behavioral issue, individuals who are not held accountable here in the state of Maryland for their crimes will continue to offend."

James Michael
4d ago

Probation before verdict on an armed robbery charge is neither a gun nor a law problem. It’s a failure to convict and imprison problem. This time typically rooted in Baltimore with Mosby letting a violent criminal walk away.

Daily Voice

St. Mary's Inmates Fighting Over Phone Slapped With Charges

A pair of inmates fighting over the phone in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center are facing charges, authorities said. Joseph Daren Brooks, 19 of Lexington Park, and Francis Xavier Hill, 26, were engaged in a physical fight when Deputy Fleenor arrived to the dayroom at the Leonardtown facility on June 7, the county sheriff's department said.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
