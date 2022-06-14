ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA COUNTY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has a new member to help with fighting crime and keeping the community safe.

Oklahoma narcotics K9 ‘Trixie’ makes big busts

Their new recruit is a K9 named Geri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bj6Qx_0gAngG3800
Geri the K9. Image from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Geri is a one-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Oklahoma City Black Author’s Expo returning to inspire future leaders

“He is working as a narcotics dog, helping us get poison off the streets,” a Sheriff’s Office official said on social media.

Last week, KFOR reported on some top dogs working for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Those K9s have been sniffing out massive amounts of drugs being smuggled through Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Officials find body in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials found a body in the Oklahoma River. On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department located a body in the Oklahoma River near Southwest 15th Street and South Walker Avenue. According to authorities, they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to arrive. Officials told KOCO there...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect In Custody Following Standoff In SW OKC

Authorities were on the scene of a standoff Saturday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started in a home near South Portland Avenue and Southwest 44th Street. Oklahoma City police set up a perimeter around the house and are asking for the suspect to come out. According to police,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Hearing in Norman ends with teacher losing job

NORMAN, Okla. — An all-day hearing in Norman ended with a teacher losing his job. A Norman teacher was terminated after a 14-hour hearing that wrapped up late Friday night. Richard Cavett was accused of breaking school conduct after he leaked photos of threatening graffiti in a school. The...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Poison#Drugs#Belgian Malinois#Nexstar Media Inc
kswo.com

Indigenous woman goes missing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche Nation woman is searching for her sister who has gone missing after trying to escape an abusive relationship. Ruth Salinas has not been seen or heard from since the beginning of June. Her family says she left Logan, Utah to head for Oklahoma City.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Oklahoma City police part of joint operation leading to more than 130 arrests

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested more than 130 people as part of an 11-day operation in Oklahoma City. Police said Operation Maverick was a joint effort between the U.S. Marshals, the ATF and the Oklahoma City Police Department. "It's been a very big joint effort with lots of...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

Amid allegations of sexual harassment and campaign ethics violations, David Hooten announced his resignation from the office of Oklahoma County Clerk. “All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow,” Hooten told News 9 in a phone call Thursday.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy