Nick Kyrgios was upstaged in a battle of the monster servers as Hubert Hurkacz ruined the Australian wildcard’s hopes of reaching a first grass-court final in Halle. Kyrgios, in such brilliant form all week at the German event that he fancied his maiden final on the green stuff was firmly on the cards, met his match in an almost inevitable tiebreak decider in Saturday’s semi-final, losing 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) to the Pole.

TENNIS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO