49ers LT Trent Williams has a high amount of confidence in second-year QB Trey Lance and believes he can take the team far in his first season as a starter. “Seeing him in the locker room now, I don’t really see a difference,” Williams said, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “He carries himself extremely well, which is why he’s here, why everyone is so high on him. We all know his attributes as a quarterback. But I think the way he carries himself, the way he holds his head, the way nothing ever rattles him, that’s his key feature and I think that will carry him a long way.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO