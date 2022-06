Please be advised: Rio Ferdinand has decided to grace us all with his opinion on something to do with Liverpool Football Club. The discussion came about on a podcast, when Ferdinand brought up the issue of club loyalty in relation to Steven Gerrard. Stevie, who is, of course, a Liverpool legend, nearly cut his long career on Merseyside short in 2006 when he was courted by Chelsea at the height of his career. Ultimately, he stayed at his boyhood club until 2015, when he then moved to LA to play for the Galaxy for one year before retiring.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO