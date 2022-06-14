Miami Fire conducts water rescue in Neosho River

Miami Police Department Photo

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Fire Department helps rescue a woman from the Neosho River.

The Miami, Oklahoma Police Department released a photo following the water rescue. They state, “Luckily they were able to reach the victim and bring her to safety and there were no injuries involved. Great job by Miami Fire.”

