Murfreesboro police investigating body found in SUV at Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an SUV parked at the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

Police say the body of a white male in his 40s was discovered around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. They do not suspect foul play, according to Spokesman Larry Flowers.

The department has requested an autopsy be performed by the medical examiner. No further information was available.

