Murfreesboro police investigating body found in SUV at Walmart
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an SUV parked at the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway.
Police say the body of a white male in his 40s was discovered around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. They do not suspect foul play, according to Spokesman Larry Flowers.READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County
The department has requested an autopsy be performed by the medical examiner. No further information was available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
