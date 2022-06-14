ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Henderson man found guilty of shooting at EPD officer

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After days of deliberations, a jury has found a Henderson man guilty after he shot at an Evansville Police Department officer two years ago. According to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrew Lee Barnett was found guilty of three felony charges related to that shooting.

On May 30, 2020, Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch received a 911 call for a person with a gun in the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue, a media release states. The caller said that Andrew Barnett was waving a pistol in the air.

Police say Barnett took off on foot around the building when EPD officers tried to make contact. The prosecutor’s office states an Evansville Police Officer tried to use their stun gun on him as the foot chase continued. That’s when Barnett reportedly slowed down, turned, pulled and fired a gun at the officer.

Officials say the officer was uninjured in the incident. The media release states Barnett had an active parole violent warrant at the time of the shooting.

“Mr. Barnett took substantial steps towards ending the life of this police officer,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “This officer was running towards danger and used non-lethal methods to attempt to end this situation peacefully. Mr. Barnett pulled the gun and made this extremely dangerous.”

After the verdict, Andrew Barnett was also found guilty of the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and Serious Violent Felon Sentencing Enhancement. Barnett was found GUILTY of:

  • Attempted Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)
  • Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)
  • Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)
