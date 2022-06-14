Federal Reserve Expected To Raise Interest Rates By Another 50 Basis Points

After two days of meetings, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a rate hike Wednesday afternoon. Bankrate's Mark Hamrick says the burning question is will it be a half of one-percent or will the Fed try to give the economy another dose of medicine by raising it three-quarters of one-percent. That's on top of the Consumer Price Index for May showing inflation is up 8-point-six-percent, the highest spike since 1981. He says there is no doubt rates will continue to rise this summer, so start paying down your debt now because it will become more expensive to borrow money. If you are heavily invested in the stock market, sit tight and ride this out.