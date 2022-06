FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The weather forecasted for the next several days in Fargo includes extremely high temperatures, creating conditions that can lead to damages in road surfaces. As temperatures continue to rise, the heat can cause concrete slabs to expand, resulting in the slabs pressing against each other until the surface breaks and causing damage to the road. The damage can vary from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete slab (also known as buckling).

