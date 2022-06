More details are emerging in one of the Thursday, June 9 homicides in Saginaw. Two people were killed in separate shootings in the middle of the afternoon. The first victim was 27-year-old Jessica Gomez, who was driving to a store on Bond St. with friends. A 23-year-old woman in the car was injured in the shooting, while a male passenger was unharmed. Police say the shots likely came from another vehicle.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO