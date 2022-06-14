Allen to walk-on at IUPUI
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview graduate Braden Allen will walk-on for the IUPUI Men’s Basketball team this Fall.
Allen averaged 12 points per game and helped the Knights to a 17-10 record this past season and a berth in the sectional championship game.
