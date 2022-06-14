ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Allen to walk-on at IUPUI

By Grant Pugh
 4 days ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview graduate Braden Allen will walk-on for the IUPUI Men’s Basketball team this Fall.

Allen averaged 12 points per game and helped the Knights to a 17-10 record this past season and a berth in the sectional championship game.

