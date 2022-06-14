13 Utahns to pitch their products to Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark (ABC4) – Every year, Walmart holds its annual Open Call event inviting hundreds of small to mid-size business owners to pitch their products with the hopes of them ending up on the store’s shelves.



This year, 13 Utah entrepreneurs will be afforded the opportunity to pitch their products on June 28 and 29.

The business owners have the option of pitching their “shelf-ready” products directly to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants either virtually or in person on the second day of Open Call, a press release states.

Each supplier will get a 30-minute one-on-one pitch meeting for a chance to secure deals ranging from supplying products to a few local stores to supplying products to hundreds of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations — and online as well.

The 13 Utahns representing the beehive state are part of the 1,200 applicants who will be vying for a spot on the shelves.

Two Utah companies competing are Cedar Bear based out of Vernal who will be pitching their Intestinal Cleanse for Pets and Ashwagandha Root and Grind Oral Care LLC who will be pitching their Grind Toothpaste.

Open Call is Walmart’s largest sourcing event.

