ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day

31st Cannonball Run to start with a bang in Preston Thursday

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Preston — The cannon still will sound on Thursday to start the 31st Liz Harris Cannonball Run Road Race, but there will be one empty chair at the front of the starting point for this popular, festive event.

Event founder and part of its namesake, the Rev. David L. Cannon, died March 22 at age 84 after a lengthy illness. Although he had not attended in recent years, race director Phillip Ludlow said the retired pastor of St. James Episcopal Church always was invited. This year, the event T-shirt will bear an illustration of Cannon, drawn by Ludlow’s granddaughter, Willow Ludlow of Preston, a sophomore at Norwich Free Academy. Cannon’s daughter, Ruth Friess of Gales Ferry, approved the shirt design. About 30 event sponsors will be pictured on the back.

“It was his baby,” Phillip Ludlow said of the Rev. Cannon, the race director “since day one.”

Participants will gather at the former school grounds on Schoolhouse Road about 6 p.m. Thursday. Registration is $20.

The one-mile Schoolhouse Road will be closed to vehicle traffic at 6:15 p.m., and the cannon will be fired at 7 p.m. to start the race.

Prizes will be awarded in several age categories, with a bonus $50 prize if the overall winner beats the event record one-mile time of 4:25. The first prize for the top high school boy and girl racers is a scholarship for one week at the Green Mountain Running Camp. The winner for fastest race time in the under age 10 category each year receives the David L. Cannon Trophy.

In all, more than 100 prizes will be awarded, Phillip Ludlow said.

Cannon founded the event in June 1992 following the death of beloved St. James parishioner Liz Harris, who was active in many roles for youth throughout the Preston community. She was a school bus driver, religious education teacher, volunteer in Preston schools, Board of Education member, Girl Scouts leader and member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. Harris, known as “Auntie Liz,” died of a brain tumor at age 45.

Because of Harris’ ardent support for youth activities, Cannon and other St. James leaders wanted to launch an event in her name to raise money for local youth programs. Phillip Ludlow, who was involved from the start, said at first, the fundraising was for youth programs in general. Then the group centered on youth summer camp scholarships, because that was an area of big need.

Cannon, too, was a lifelong supporter of youth activities and education. He served on the boards of trustees for regional community colleges and passionately advocated for equal access to education, and also served on boards of multiple human services organizations in the region.

Even after Cannon retired after having served as St. James vicar for nearly 50 years, he always was invited and attended until his health failed. “He was always invited, always sat up front,” Phillip Ludlow said.

The race turned into a vehicle parade with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 and was canceled last year.

Already this spring, even before Thursday’s marquee event, with funds raised at a golf tournament, the group has funded 27 summer camp scholarships, including Scouts camps, local summer camps and even will send seven Norwich Regional Technical High School students to the Skills USA camp, a national showcase for tech school students.

“That was a big one for this year,” Phillip Ludlow said.

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Boys basketball showcase for CIAC athletes taking place for first time in Connecticut

It’s been a few years in the making, but the CIAC boys basketball schools are finally going to be taking part in a showcase event in their home state. The 2022 New England Shootout Showcase will be held Friday at Notre Dame-West Haven and Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and Hillhouse High in New Haven. There are 50 boys basketball teams participating in scrimmages with the opportunity to be seen by college coaches.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-84 East in Southington closes after accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – I-84 East in Southington between Exits 30 and 31 closed around noon on Saturday due to a one-vehicle accident. There is no estimation as to when the highway will reopen. News 8 will have updates on this story as they become available. UPDATE: The highway reopened with no lane closures at […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 25th Annual Cruise Night in Middletown

Accused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Two teens killed in East Hartford home invasion attempt. Salem Valley Farms has advanced to the next round in the Channel 3 Ice Cream Social!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Event in New Haven encourages people to avoid gun violence.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Community Colleges#Pastor#Sports#Norwich Free Academy
outdoors.org

Valley Falls and Tulip Tree Trail, Vernon, (B3B, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Roughly 5 (?) mile hike by pond, brooks and a quarry. Bad weather cancels. Leashed dogs OK. Bring snack and plenty to drink. Snack break at quarry. Possible joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Valley Falls Park in Vernon. Directions: From I-84 East, take Exit 66, left at end of exit, right at stop sign onto Bolton Road, follow for about a mile and take a right onto Valley Falls Road and a quick left into the park.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

High school graduate in Wallingford receives emotional surprise

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A senior in Wallingford received a big surprise during his high school graduation rehearsal. Yahya Kardad was called up to the stage during the event at Lyman Hall High School on Wednesday. According to those who know Kardad, he moved to Wallingford from Morocco in 2018....
Bristol Press

Two New Britain residents charged in robbery spree through multiple towns, including Southington

Two New Britain residents are among three people charged in a robbery spree earlier this year. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the robberies took place in various towns throughout the state between late February and March. The trio charged this week includes New Britain residents Efrain Deleon, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, as well as Seymour resident Steven Galarza.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bug Spray Thrown From Golf Cart Hits Woman in New Haven

A woman was struck with a bottle of bug spray in New Haven when a man on a golf cart threw it Thursday night, according to police. She was not seriously injured, but she went to the hospital to be evaluated. Officials said Thursday that a woman was injured after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Funeral held for four unclaimed veterans in CT

(WTNH) – A funeral was held on Friday for four unclaimed veterans. Their cremated remains were buried at the State Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown. Robert Benson served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. He died in New Haven in 2008. Loren Cubbison served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He died in New […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP 22News

130 antique cars racing to Connecticut this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Great Race is coming to the New England Air Museum for the first time. As we continue our Summer Fun in Western Mass segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stephanie Abrams, CEO & President of the New England Air Museum shares the details on the event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fox61.com

Milford dog rescued after going for a swim

MILFORD, Conn. — A dog mom was reunited with her dog after going for a deep swim outside of their Milford home. Rescue teams were dispatched for a dog in the water approximately 500 feet offshore, said Milford Firefighters. The 3-year-old poodle PJ (Pixie Junior), lives across the street...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on I-84 East in Southington

Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington Saturday afternoon and LifeStar was called. The highway was closed right before exit 31, but it has reopened. State police said the preliminary report is that a vehicle went off the road.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Lake Compounce participates in the world’s largest roller coaster ride

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Amusement parks around the country participated in the world’s largest roller coaster ride. Lake Compounce was one of twenty-two parks that joined in on the fun this afternoon. At 2 p.m. today amusement parks across the country coordinated the ride. Lake Compounce contributed 24 riders...
Bristol Press

Body recovered in lake where Bristol man is suspected of drowning

A body has been found in the same area where a Bristol man went missing in Candlewood Lake, in Brookfield, last month. The body was recovered Thursday by the Connecticut State Police Dive Team. Authorities are working to identify the victim. The cause and manner of death will be determined...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Emotional witness IDs Windsor man as shooter

A man who was seriously injured in a September 2017 shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford gave emotional testimony Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court, identifying Latroy Johnson as the man who wounded him and killed two of his friends. Kiwan Smith, now 37, said Johnson, 45, of Hope Circle in...
WINDSOR, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
340
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy