BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - For the third time in less than two years, a bridge on Route 1 in Belfast is under construction. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the approximately $3 million Goose River Bridge replacement project started in September 2020. It was thought to be completed in November 2021, but the DOT says the paving didn’t pass inspection.

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO