FIFA

Costa Rica going to World Cup: Navas, Campbell lead win vs New Zealand

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup in Qatar by beating New Zealand 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff on Tuesday. Leaning heavily on its core of veterans, Costa Rica defended a third-minute goal from Joel Campbell and relied on saves from goalkeeper and captain Keylor...

soccer.nbcsports.com

