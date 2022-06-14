Here are places to cool off in Fort Worth during the hot Texas summer. It’s free

Two cooling centers in Fort Worth and Arlington opened June 13 just in time for triple-digit temperatures coming in the next week.

The locations are in Salvation Army Corps community centers, one in Fort Worth at 1855 E. Lancaster Ave. and one in Arlington at 712 W. Abram St.

“We want to ensure that people have safe access to water and food and a cool place to be,” said Christina Cavalier, the senior director of community relations with the Salvation Army of North Texas.

The places give families an opportunity to sit in an air conditioned space for a while, Cavalier added..

She said they are seeing an increase in families coming in who need a break from the heat.

“I think it’s a combination of perhaps people not having access to air conditioning or being able to afford it as well as it could be that they, you know, are experiencing homelessness,” Cavalier said.

Cavalier said the heat is especially hard on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, chronically ill, and those experiencing poverty or homelessness.

In addition to the cooling centers, Cavalier said the Salvation Army is offering bottled water at each of their 12 food pantries across North Texas and later this month they will provide box fans to those who don’t have reliable access to air conditioning.

Public libraries are also a good option for those trying to beat the heat.

Todd Overman, a public relations specialist with Fort Worth Public Library, said the facilities are not official cooling centers, but they are open during regular business hours and offer indoor programs in air conditioned spaces.

“We are a place to come if someone needs to,” Overman said in a voicemail.

A list of Fort Worth public libraries can be found here .