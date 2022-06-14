ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

“lumBees: Women of the Dark Water” coming to GPAC

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnRie_0gAnahtt00
Top Row: Della Maynor (left) Roberta Bullard Brown, Dr. Jo Ann Chavis Lowery. Bottom: Dolores Jones (left) Jinnie Lowery, Darlene Holmes Ransom.

PEMBROKE — The stage play “lumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” will be performed at Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus July 8-10.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on July 8 and 9 and at 3 p.m. on July 10. Tickets are $20.

They call themselves “the Bees:” Roberta Bullard Brown, Dolores Jones, Jinnie Lowery, Dr. Jo Ann Chavis Lowery, Della Maynor and Darlene Holmes Ransom – six Lumbee women who share their stories of growing up in a close-knit American Indian community surrounded by the dark waters of the Lumbee River.

The play is directed by Bo Thorpe and produced by Ransom in association with GPAC.

“Traditionally, our people transmitted their history, the stories of their lives, face to face sitting on the back porch after a long hard week of working on the farm,” said Ransom. “We wanted our audience, especially our people, to experience what those types of conversations looked and felt like.”

Their remarkable stories, often humorous and sometimes heartbreaking, are accompanied by a group of talented Lumbee musicians who perform diverse pieces from traditional American Indian flute to fun classic hits and gospel classics.

“lumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” was first performed in 2019 to sold-out audiences. Ransom was inspired by an earlier performance created by Bo Thorpe called “The Dames You Thought You Knew.” Ransom approached Thorpe about directing a similar play about the lives of Lumbee women.

“I wanted to cast a group of Lumbee women who had experienced what it was like to live in the segregated Jim Crow South and how it shaped and impacted the lives of our people,” said Ransom.

Ransom also hopes the show will be an inspiration, especially to American Indian youth. “It is the prayer of the Bees that our young folks will use this production as a springboard to rediscover and revitalize our tradition of oral storytelling,” she said.

The play is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance/Cumberland County – Mike Ransom Agency, Lumbee River Electric Management Corp., Robeson Health Care Corporation, Wade Hardin Plumbing, Rachel Locklear’s Portables, R&D Associates, The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Dolores Jones, Mr. John and Dr. Jo Ann Chavis Lowery, and other generous donors.

For more information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.

Comments / 1

Lisa Locklear
2d ago

dark waters is right...I guess they will make up some more lies about Lumbees being a real tribe during colonization of America or perhaps slavery.

Reply
5
Related
wunc.org

The joy and history of Juneteenth

Cities and towns across North Carolina are preparing for some of their biggest Juneteenth celebrations in years. Last year, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday. June 19, 1865, is the day the last enslaved African Americans were officially notified of their freedom. This weekend, there are plans for everything from...
MUSIC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP welcomes new Board of Visitors members

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently announced five new members of the Board of Visitors. The appointees are Trey Allen, Faline Locklear Dial, Don Hall, Dr. Kennedi Henry, and Ramón Zepeda. The 26-member board, appointed by Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, is comprised of alumni...
PEMBROKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lumberton, NC

Lumberton, North Carolina, is known for its historical and cultural significance, an ideal place to visit for its many activities and attractions. The city is the seat of Robeson County, about 60 miles south of Raleigh, the state capital. General John Willis founded the city in 1787. Willis was a...
LUMBERTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Local centenarian queen to turn 103

ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born in the town of Morven on June 20, 1919, to the late Charlie and Emma Teal, Mildred is one of 11 children. She was raised and educated in the Morven School System. She was a scholar and graduated with honors.
MORVEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNC Pembroke honors retirees

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke honored the careers of 29 retirees during a recent dinner at the University Center Annex. Longtime faculty and staff members were recognized for their service to UNCP and the state of North Carolina. Combined, the university celebrated more than 626 years of service.
PEMBROKE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bees#Dark Waters#Jim Crow South#Performing#Musical Theater#American Indian
cbs17

Substance use care RVs coming to 10 rural North Carolina counties

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ribbon cutting in Lumberton on Thursday marked the start of a new service for rural communities in 10 North Carolina counties. Eastpointe, a managed care organization focused on helping people struggling with mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disabilities, was provided $2.5 million to purchase six vehicles.
LUMBERTON, NC
richmondobserver

UNCP to offer Master of Occupational Therapy, Cybersecurity degree

UNC Pembroke is expanding its academic landscape with the launch of two new degree programs — a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy and a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. UNCP will introduce the undergraduate degree in cybersecurity this fall. Students can apply for the MSOT program in the...
PEMBROKE, NC
nctripping.com

The MacPherson House in Fayetteville (and 5 Reasons Why We Love It!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The MacPherson House is the best place to stay in Fayetteville, North Carolina. With five luxurious rooms and a great location, the refurbished historic home is...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Fun Family Fourth of July at Aberdeen Lake

Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of live entertainment, food vendors, and activities for all ages. Kid’s Zone tickets allow your child unlimited access to the rock-climbing wall, inflatable slides, bounce houses, obstacle course, and more. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring family and friends to enjoy...
ABERDEEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ourstate.com

Beyond Pinehurst: Your Guide to Exploring Moore County

When potter Fred Johnston sees ash settling on a bowl through the window of his wood-fired kiln, he knows those bits are just one more way that his pottery is tied to the area around him. “All the minerals that the tree pulled out of the ground when it was growing,” he says, become a glaze on his pottery, which is often made from local clay — sometimes dug from his own property.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Local middle schools announce end-of-year athletic awards

Richmond County Schools’ four middle schools each recently released their end-of-year athletic awards. Below is a list of Cordova, Ellerbe, Hamlet and Rockingham’s awards and recognitions, submitted by the schools. Cordova Middle School. Overall Male MVP: Braxton Martinez. Overall Female MVP: Ella Popowich. Football recognitions: Braxton Martinez, Davin...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Conway’s Riverfest features fireworks and entertainment

Mother’s Finest band headlining, food concessions and food trucks, a Kids’ Zone, about 100 vendors, and a fireworks celebration will all be there at the 42nd Conway Riverfest June 25 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Live entertainment will be on the main stage at the marina...
CONWAY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday

BLENHEIM– The sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday. Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, the state and across the country will come to Blenheim. Gates open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with the competition starting at 2 p.m.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Class reunion 60 years in the making

The Ellerbe High School Class of 1962 held their 60th reunion at Pattan’s Downtown Grille last week. Of their graduating class of 37, 24 were able to attend their reunion, with one person traveling all the way from Nebraska. This reunion was the first time that many of them had seen each other in 10 years. Front: Norma Darnell Bright, Brenda McAuley Mitchell, Linda Wilson Garner, Jean Simmons Vest, Mary Allen Helms. Back: Joann Hancock Mercer, Mickey Meacham, Geroge Bostick, Glenda Hill Allen, Thelma Bowers Randall, Don Eanes, Lynn Bennett Anderson, Robert Williams, Johnny Miller. Not pictured: Robert Goins.
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy