In a recent statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the fact that Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the US. This is a major accomplishment that speaks to the business-friendly environment that Abbott has fostered in Texas. However, his opponent Beto O'Rourke has accused Abbott of creating a "tax" that has led to Texans paying more for energy. O'Rourke says that Texans will be paying more for energy for decades to come because of the policies put in place by Abbott.

