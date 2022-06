WINSTON COUNTY - The 25th anniversary of the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame is this year, and the annual ceremony will take place Saturday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Haleyville Middle School cafeteria. The Alabamian is profiling this year’s inductees over the next few weeks. Addison and Haleyville high schools’ inductees have already been featured. This week’s profiles are the inductees for Lynn High School: Matthew Cagle and Maggie Finley Thomas. Winners of the Ebb Deason award, Ashley Aldridge and Cale Tittle, are also featured. Find all their profiles in today's edition.

