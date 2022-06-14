ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Mike Smith, Longtime Paris Coffee Shop Owner, Dies at 78

By John Henry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Smith, the longtime steward of a Fort Worth landmark, Paris Coffee Shop, has died. Smith worked at the Greek-inspired diner his father acquired in 1926 for more than 55 years, including 50 years as its owner and operator before selling in 2021. His passing marks the end of...

