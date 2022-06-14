ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams offers comprehensive affordable housing plan

By Jeff Coltin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen New York City Bill de Blasio took office in January 2014, there were 53,615 New Yorkers sleeping in city shelters. When he left office eight years later, there were 48,691 people sleeping in shelters, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. Many real New Yorkers found stable housing in that...

Housing plan unveiled and continued dysfunction at Rikers

Monday will be the first time Juneteenth is recognized as a paid city holiday in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams hosted a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States on Thursday, calling for unity: “Think about it for a moment. We have a person of color that's mayor. We have an attorney general that's of color. We have a public advocate that's of color. We have the leader of the Assembly that's of color. We have the leader of the Senate that's of color. We have one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C. that's heading the Democratic Conference that's of color. We have all of this chocolate.If we do nothing with it but fight against each other, then what did we do?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dissenting City Council members’ projects were funded after all

New information from the New York City Council Speaker’s office shows that contrary to City & State's original reporting, the six members who voted against the recently passed city budget weren't entirely shut out of a $41.6 million pot of extra discretionary funds doled out by the speaker. They were just stripped of the honor of having their name appear next to some of the pet projects – like education and health nonprofits – that they supported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Editor’s note: ‘Get stuff done’ delivers for Juneteenth

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered on Juneteenth this year, making it a paid holiday for all municipal employees for the first time in city history. That was a major step not taken by his predecessor Bill de Blasio, whose administration made Juneteenth a city holiday in June 2020, but without pay before he left office. The explanation? Union negotiations were holding up moving forward with a paid holiday, a de Blasio spokesperson told The City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Eric Adams - The mayor came out ahead this week in budget negotiations and a court battle over city control of Rikers Island. After reaching an early deal last week with the council on the fiscal year 2023 budget – following minimal public squabbling – the council officially approved Adams’ first spending plan, two weeks ahead of deadline. Among the notable victories for Adams in the budget process were cuts to the city Department of Education. A federal judge later granted his wish to maintain control of Rikers, despite a disagreement with the federal monitor aired days earlier over the hiring of outside wardens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hochul and Suozzi get heated at final Democratic gubernatorial debate

There was little tolerance for hypocrisy on the Democratic gubernatorial debate stage on Thursday night. When New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called attention to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s history of support from the National Rifle Association as she touted a package of gun laws passed towards the end of the legislative session, debate moderator and NBC New York reporter Melissa Russo was quick to jump in. “You’ve asked New Yorkers to accept your evolution on issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage, so what’s the difference,” she asked Williams. The public advocate brushed off the comparison to the conservative personal views he expressed on those issues earlier in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adams finally endorses Hochul, but seems to be staying out of the race for lieutenant governor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governor even borrowed a bit of the mayor’s shtick on stage. “The mayor says don’t ever bet against New York City, and I say don’t bet against the state of New York either, because you’ll be a loser every single time,” Hochul declared. “And we don’t want losers. We are not a city and state of losers. We are a city and state of winners!” The endorsement came at 32BJ SEIU’s headquarters in Manhattan with leaders from that union and the Hotel Trades Council on stage with them. Just a couple hours later, those two powerful unions announced they’d be endorsing Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in his race. It seems like Adams is staying out of that one, however. As much as he would presumably like to endorse against Working Families Party-backed LG candidate Ana María Archila, the mayor may be stuck between a rock and a hard place on the other two. Delgado is Hochul’s running mate and the presumed favorite, while Diana Reyna was Adams’ deputy borough president in Brooklyn for four years. (Adams is in good company – The New York Times isn’t endorsing either in this race.) The three LG candidates hit the stage together for the only time tonight in a 7 p.m. debate on NY1 and other Spectrum stations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chaos at Rikers is partly due to COVID-19 quarantines. So why is the complex quarantining people for longer than the CDC recommends?

Detainees at the New York City Department of Correction’s Rikers Island admissions center are subjected to overcrowding, violence, understaffing and unsanitary conditions that have become increasingly severe in recent months, Board of Correction members who recently visited the facility said at a meeting this week. While the DOC has attributed the overcrowding, in part, to COVID-19 protocols requiring all newly admitted detainees to quarantine for at least 10 days, the policy is outside the scope of standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s more, many detainees languish in squalid conditions for longer than 10 days before being released into general population housing, BOC members said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

