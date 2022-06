How planets form, or if they form at all, may depend on how massive their star is.New research presented Wednesday at the 240th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society describes how researchers trained the Gemini telescope in Chile on more than 40 young, massive stars, revealing new information about how their size could impact planet formation. Most of the stars sat at the center of swirling disks of dust and gas known as protoplanetary disks, which is where planets form.The new findings suggest that the form and behavior of protoplanetary disks depends heavily on the size of the star at...

10 HOURS AGO