Local woman accused of stealing over $3,500 from former workplace

By Matt Coutu
 4 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Parke County woman was arrested Tuesday after being accused of stealing over $3,500 from her former workplace.

Federal prosecutors said a criminal investigation began on March 15 after police received information from a former employee of the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville that Lacey Van Duyn, 29 of Rockville, had allegedly stolen funds for self-gain in the amount of $3,549.65.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for VanDuyn.

She was arrested Tuesday morning without incident and is currently being held in the Parke County Jail on a $10,000 bond with 10% allowed.

She is being charged with theft, a level 6 felony.

